-
The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continued efforts to fight racial injustice and police brutality, were central themes of virtual events commemorating…
-
More than 700 people turned out for the 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner Monday evening in Portland. This year's theme was "Race,…
-
Nearly 700 people turned out Monday night for the 38th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration sponsored by the Portland chapter of the NAACP. The…
-
Nearly 700 people gathered at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland Monday night to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.The annual…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine families gathered Monday around the state to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.At an afternoon event in at the Holiday Inn…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Hundreds are gathering at events in Maine today to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Former…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Hundreds are gathering at events in Maine today to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who was…