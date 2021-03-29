-
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he will appeal a ruling on a ranked-choice voting citizen initiative to the Maine Supreme Court. The case will…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills is taking steps she says will allow Mainers to vote safely in the November election amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.In a press…
Super Tuesday is in two weeks. It will be the first time in twenty years that Maine Democrats and Republicans will vote in a presidential primary instead…
Maine's secretary of state is joining a bipartisan group of his peers on a visit to Israel to learn about cybersecurity. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap…
Perhaps you're planning to fly to another state sometime this holiday season. Maybe you didn't think much about it when you booked your trip to Chicago or…
Some polling places in Maine have voters lined up out the door, and Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he believes turnout will beat the 2014 midterm…
For the second time in less than a year, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to turn documents related to the work of an advisory…
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap is suing the Trump administration for documents compiled from the president's now defunct voter fraud commission.The…
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has filed a lawsuit against the Republican-led presidential voter fraud commission, claiming that he and other…
PORTLAND, Maine - A civil rights group says President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission has violated federal public records law. The Portland Press…