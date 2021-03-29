-
Maine is bracing for a new challenge in its response to a major substance use problem. As medical providers and social systems expand treatment options…
MADAWASKA, Maine - Police are investigating the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine in the toy section of a store in northern Maine.The Madawaska Police…
BANGOR, Maine — Police have charged a Maine mother after her 7-month-old child ingested methamphetamine through breast milk. Authorities say 20-year-old…
Maine Drug Enforcement Agents were in Livermore Falls Saturday, dismantling what they describe as a large methamphetamine lab located inside a mobile…
LEBANON, Maine - Maine authorities have arrested two people and dismantled a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing lab in Lebanon.The Maine Drug…
AUGUSTA, Maine - While Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, and Attorney General Janet Mills, a Democrat, often have sharp and public disagreements, they are…