-
Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau is ending his bid for governor. Thibodeau announced that he's dropping out of the governor's race in a Facebook…
-
Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau announced Tuesday that he's running for governor. Thibodeau announced his candidacy in a video ad…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The new Republican senators in the Maine Legislature met today at the State House to elect their leaders.They are familiar faces. Current…
-
For the first time in 20 years, the two houses of the Maine Legislature will be under the control of different parties. Pending recounts, Republicans have…