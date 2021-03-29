-
WASHINGTON - Justice Neil Gorsuch thanked his former law clerks, family and friends as he was sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.…
-
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday joined 51 other Republicans to change a rule designed encourage bipartisan agreement on high court nominations.The…
-
Protesters in Lewiston and Portland Wednesday called on Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to reject Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and the…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine says he will vote against the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.In a written…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Nearly 100 lawyers in Maine are urging the state's two U.S. senators to oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch.Speaking from…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A coalition of pro-labor, environmentalist and women's rights groups is calling for Maine's U.S. senators to oppose the confirmation of…
-
Today is the 4th and — what is scheduled to be — final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch. Testifying about the Supreme Court nominee…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Several hundred people turned out at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine campus Sunday evening for a "listening session"…
-
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, says he had a "productive" meeting this morning with President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil…