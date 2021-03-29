-
PORTLAND, Maine- Sen. Susan Collins is calling Merton G. Henry, an adviser and long time friend to her family. “Mert was a wonderful friend to my husband,…
Irving Isaacson has died. A World War II veteran, he was an Auburn native who practiced law in Lewiston for 65 years. He also did metalworking and…
Longtime peace activist Sally Breen has died.Born in Texas, Breen moved to Windham in 1987. By then, she told Maine Public in 2005, that she had been a…
Leading Ellsworth businesswoman and longtime First Amendment advocate Helen Dudman has died.The Bangor Daily News reports that Dudman died at the Parker…
ELKINS PARK, Pa. - The founder of the Dead Poets Society of America has died a little more than a month after commissioning his own tombstone. He was 57.…