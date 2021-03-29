opioid addiction

-
The controversial deal hashed out between the Department of Justice and the maker of Oxycontin provides hundreds of millions of dollars of relief for communities hit hard by the opioid epidemic.
President Trump promised to end America's opioid crisis. On his watch overdose deaths flattened in 2018 then surged again to record levels.
"During the pandemic, basically everything is pointed in the wrong direction," says one federal health official, who calls the convergence of COVID-19 and America's addiction crisis "a nightmare."
On the heels of a recent report that drug overdose deaths in Maine are on the rise, Gov. Janet Mills held a virtual opioid response summit Thursday.It is…
Drug overdose deaths in Maine are on the rise.According to a report from the state Attorney General's office, drug deaths increased by 23 percent in the…
A new project in Maine will provide housing for chronically homeless people who have opioid use disorder.The deadline for nonprofit organizations to put…
Maine Behavioral Healthcare unveiled a new treatment center in South Portland Thursday for people with opioid and other substance-use disorders. It's the…
Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family that owns the company have proposed a settlement for thousands of lawsuits filed against the company for its…
The Maine city of Lewiston is considering putting up disposal boxes for used syringes after an increased number of needles from drug use have been found…
On Monday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills' administration will hold its first summit on addressing the opioid crisis. It will bring together health providers,…