The Maine Department of Corrections announced Friday that it is expanding medication-assisted treatment for residents of state correctional facilities who…
PORTLAND, Maine - Research by the Maine Medical Center has found that many patients considered at high risk for opioid overdose were not prescribed an…
Maine will invest almost $6 million in federal money in community health centers and other institutions to try to fight the state's opioid abuse…
The number of women incarcerated in Maine is rising fast. In the past six years the number of female inmates at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in…
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston finds that prescribing practices are a stronger driver of the opioid crisis in New England than…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The federal court in Maine is set to hear a lawsuit challenging the ban on medication-assisted treatment in county jails. The American…
Maine had among the highest annual rate of increases in the number of U.S. mothers who had opioid use disorder at the time of labor and delivery during a…