Patrick Keliher

Maine's lobstermen, dealers and regulators are warily eyeing the possibility of a market crash when the big seasonal harvest of recently-molted lobsters —…
Dock prices for lobster in Maine are dropping as low as $2.30 a pound, and lobstermen and regulators are looking at options to prevent a full-fledged…
Maine’s lobster harvest fell off again last year, but landings data for all of the state’s commercial fisheries show that dollar-for-dollar, 2019 was the…
Federal fisheries regulators are saying that Maine's proposed lobster gear rules, which were designed to reduce the risk to endangered North Atlantic…
The state with the largest fishing industry for lobster likely experienced a drop in catch last year, but the dip in harvest was probably not as dramatic…
NEW CASTLE, N.H. - Maine's top fishery official has been tapped to lead an interstate commission that manages East Coast marine resources. Maine…
More than 100 Downeast lobstermen turned out in Trenton Tuesday night for a meeting with the state’s top marine resources official to weigh in on gear and…