Before the pandemic hit, Mainers personal income was on the rise. That's according to federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, which reported Tuesday that…
Personal income rose 4.9 percent in Maine in the second quarter of this year, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.The 4.9 percent…
The personal income of Mainers jumped 5.4% in the 1st quarter of this year. It was the third biggest gain in personal income in the U.S. The Bureau of…
Mainers' personal income grew another 3.3 percent in the third quarter of this year. That's according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.But the…
Mainers' personal income rose half-a-percent in the 3rd quarter of this year. Nearly all of the gain came in the form of higher earnings, according to the…
Mainers' incomes rose 1.1 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to new figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The increase marked a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Mainers' personal income rose by 1.1 percent in the third quarter of this year. That placed the state squarely in the middle of the…
PORTLAND, Maine - New personal income figures from the federal government illustrate a divergence in Maine's economy. The latest numbers show personal…
PORTLAND, Maine - The personal income of Maine residents grew 1.4 percent in the first quarter of this year.The increase was the second-highest in the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine residents' income rose during the April to June quarter.The Bureau of Economic Analysis says Tuesday that Maine personal income…