proficiency-based education

-
Maine schools are at a crossroads.Earlier this year, the legislature repealed a six-year-old mandate requiring districts to abandon their traditional…
-
Students in Maine will no longer be required to graduate under new, "proficiency-based" diplomas.Gov. Paul LePage Friday signed a bill into law repealing…
-
Over the course of the past school year, we've followed the implementation of Maine’s proficiency-based diploma law through the lens of students and…
-
Three years from now, high school seniors in Maine will have to demonstrate proficiency in math, English, science and other core subjects in order to…
-
This year's class of high school freshmen will be the first to graduate with a new kind of diploma three years from now in Maine. To get it, they will…
-
The legislature may have adjourned Thursday morning, but some educators and parents still have hope that the House and Senate will eventually act on a…
-
After months of debate, the legislature's education committee approved a bill Friday evening that would remove a mandate requiring Maine schools to…
-
Parents, teachers and students packed the seats of a legislative hearing Monday to voice their opinions about two bills that would drastically change — or…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are set to consider delaying a system aimed at making sure high school graduates are proficient in key subject areas. The…
-
Four years from now, the way Maine students are awarded diplomas will change. The number of classes they pass will no longer matter. Instead, they'll have…