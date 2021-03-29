-
Maine's governor and the Legislature - actually legislatures - have battled for years over expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Next week…
-
The Maine Ethics Commission has unanimously rejected a request to postpone a hearing about its investigation into the Question 1 casino campaign's funding…
-
When Maine Democrats passed their first Medicaid expansion bill four years ago, they wanted to make sure reporters and television cameras were there to…
-
Republican leaders in Augusta, including Gov. Paul LePage, are calling for Democratic state Rep. Ryan Tipping of Orono to step down as co-chairman of the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Elected officials from Portland, Lewiston, Westbrook and North Berwick held a press conference today in support of Ballot Question 2.The…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Maine business leaders say a ballot question that would increase education funding is flawed. Question 2 would add a 3 percent tax on…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Opponents of Question 2 in the city are celebrating victory Wednesday morning after soundly defeating the so-called "scenic view"…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Supporters of Question 2 have filed an ethics complaint against a magazine publisher and the political action committee opposed to the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - More than 20 waterfront businesses gathered in Portland today to join the campaign against Question 2 on the municipal ballot next week.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — A coalition of labor organizations representing more than 4,000 working Maine people has voiced its opposition to a proposal aimed at…