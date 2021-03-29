-
Maine's media magnate can put two more notches on his belt, with the purchase of the Ellsworth American and the Mt. Desert Islander newspapers.These…
-
The owner of the Portland Press Herald is expanding his newspaper operations in New England.Reade Brower and partner Chip Harris of New Hampshire have…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - It's a big week for Midcoast businessman Reade Brower. On Monday he finalized the purchase of Maine Today Media - the state's largest…
-
By Darren Fishell, Bangor Daily NewsPORTLAND, Maine — Midcoast businessman Reade Brower has reached a deal to purchase MaineToday Media, the newspaper…