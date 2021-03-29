-
The number of refugees, asylum seekers and other foreign-born people who settled in Maine last year was the largest in recent years.As President Donald…
-
More than 1,500 people gathered at the Portland International Jetport Sunday afternoon, joining pop-up protests at airports and on public squares around…
-
As President Donald Trump weighs sharp restrictions on the resettlement of refugees in the U.S., Gov. Paul LePage’s administration has been taking the…
-
The organization that resettles refugees in Maine, Catholic Charities, is exploring its options following Gov. Paul LePage’s announcement last week that…
-
As Muslim Mainers respond to Donald Trump’s comments about their communities, let’s take a closer look.This is the second in a series of profiles of…