-
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's seaweed business has grown like a weed in recent years, with proponents touting it as both a "superfood" and an economic…
-
Maine's Supreme Judicial Court says the company Acadian Seaplants doesn’t have the right to harvest rockweed on private intertidal property if the…
-
The blue boats owned by Acadian Seaplants, boats that carry fresh-cut rockweed out of Washington County's Cobscook Bay, are not as numerous as they were…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A fight over who owns the seaweed that can be harvested along the coast of Maine is going all the way to the state's highest court.…
-
The president of the world’s largest seaweed processing company said Friday that his firm will appeal Thursday’s Washington County Superior Court order…