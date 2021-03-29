-
The Portland-based Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, which closed last year, will relaunch in 2017.The school will taken over by the Maine College…
PORTLAND, Maine — The Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, which announced its closure recently, is a step closer to partnering with the Maine College…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine school that has nurtured documentary storytelling for more than 40 years is closing its doors. Over 1,000 writers, photographers…
CENTER LOVELL, Maine - On June 6, the owner of a old Maine inn will give it away to the winner of an essay contest. Janice Sage, who herself won the…
BRIDGTON, Maine - Rufus Porter was an eighteenth century artist, journalist, and inventor. His formal schooling ended when he was only 12, but during his…
There are a lot of reasons not to play football these days, not the least of which is the growing concern around head injuries. But in southern Maine, a…