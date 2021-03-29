-
AUGUSTA, Maine - One week after a Maine GOP lawmaker resigned his committee chair amid allegations of racism, the state Senate has unanimously passed an…
-
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - In Michael Willette's hometown of Presque Isle, constituents have mixed views of the Republican state senator and the Facebook…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Sen. Michael Willette, of Presque Isle, has resigned as Senate chairman of the Legislature’s State and Local Government…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Aroostook County Sen. Michael Willette has resigned as chair of the Legislature's State and Local Government Committee, in the wake of a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican state Sen. Michael Willette of Presque Isle apologized to colleagues today for a string of Facebook posts referencing…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Democrats are calling for Republican state Sen. Michael Willette of Aroostook County to resign over a Facebook post he made…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Democrats want a Republican state senator to resign over a Facebook post suggesting that President Barack Obama's family members…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine state senator has apologized for a Facebook post that suggests that President Barack Obama's family members are part of the…