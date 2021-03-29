Sen. Shenna Bellows

-
Maine is ready to enforce its new internet privacy law. There's an outstanding legal challenge, but a federal judge ruled the law could take effect July…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has enacted a law that supporters say will expand access to broadband in underserved parts of the state. The proposal from…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is considering raising its rates of reimbursement for home care for seniors in the wake of the announcement of the closure of a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers in Maine are considering a proposal that seeks to make epinephrine autoinjectors more accessible to people who need them.…
-
A Republican candidate for the Maine Senate is attempting to clarify comments about supporting the idea of special detention facilities for people with…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine Democrat says her bill would ban internet service providers from selling their customers' online browsing data to third parties…