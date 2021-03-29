-
U.S. Sen. Angus King Thursday questioned top defense nominees about “project warp speed,” the Trump Administration’s national program for quickly…
-
The Senate Armed Services Committee has given bipartisan support for legislation that sets the blueprint for defense spending in the new budget year. And…
-
U.S. Senator Angus King told other members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Air Force is way behind on replacing its aging fleet of air…
-
The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a 2019 Defense bill that includes several provisions that benefit Maine defense industries.The…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The top leaders of the Marine Corps faced hostile questioning by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee over the posting of…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Sen. Angus King was among those at a congressional hearing seeking more information about the alleged Russian computer hacking and…