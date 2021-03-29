-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of a lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney last year.A lower court judge…
-
A former lawyer and failed Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine has been charged with practicing law without a license.The Sun Journal…
-
Auburn attorney Seth Carey, who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney in Oxford, Franklin and Androscoggin counties while his law license was…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has ruled a Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine violated several state bar rules, including unlawful conduct…
-
Seth Carey, an attorney and Republican candidate for district attorney in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin Counties, is fighting for the right to…
-
One surprise in Tuesday's election that may have gone under the radar is the unofficial victory of Seth Carey in the Republican race for the district…
-
RUMFORD, Maine - A Republican candidate for district attorney in Maine accused of sexually abusing a former client has been suspended from practicing law…