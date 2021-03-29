-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government is canceling a research survey about New England's imperiled shrimp fishery due to challenges caused by the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - New England's shrimp fishing industry will remain shut down next year and likely beyond. Interstate regulators met on Dec. 6 to consider…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - New data about New England shrimp show the species is still in bad shape, despite a fishing shutdown that's unlikely to end any time…
-
A panel of regulators from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts voted Friday to put a three-year moratorium on the commercial fishery for Northern…
-
Regional fisheries regulators are meeting in Portland in anticipation of a decision Friday on whether the once-robust fishery for Northern shrimp — a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The commissioner of Maine's Marine Resources Department says next year the state won't participate in a research program that allows…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A decision is due about whether New England's long-shuttered shrimp fishery can reopen, but it looks like an extended shutdown is…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Fishing regulators will decide in November whether it's time to reopen Maine's shuttered shrimp fishery. An arm of the Atlantic States…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - New England's long-shuttered shrimp fishery will likely have new rules designed to protect the vulnerable population of the critters if…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing regulators are getting ready to vote on whether to send a plan about the future of the imperiled Maine shrimp fishery…