© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

An expert panel is recommending that New England's shrimp fishery remain closed

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
Remember The Shrimp
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE-In this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo, gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine. The state's historic shrimp industry is closed due to warming oceans, and people who formerly worked in it are grappling with the question of whether consumers will remember the seafood if it ever comes back.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of experts is recommending to keep New England's shrimp fishing industry closed down because of concerns about the health of the population.

The industry has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said the shrimp are in jeopardy in part because of the warming of waters off New England.

A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to vote Dec. 17 on whether to reopen fishing.

The board relies on a recommendation from a technical committee made up of scientists, regulators and other experts. A report released by the committee on Thursday recommended the board keep the fishing moratorium in place.

Tags

Maineshrimp
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press