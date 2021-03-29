-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., January 17 at 10:00 pmSat., January 19 at 11:00 amIt took a lot of effort to move this Maine mountain, but it led to a…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Feb. 22 at 10:30 pm Sat., Feb. 24 at 11:30 am Explore the existing small ski areas of Maine. It will discover the…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., Jan. 4 at 10:00 pm Sat., Jan. 6 at 11:00 am Passion for Snow highlights the role of people from Dartmouth College,…
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Maine's Sugarloaf ski area has completed the $800,000 upgrade of a chairlift that rolled backward last season, injuring seven…
The season's first snow storm has outdoor enthusiasts anxiously checking trail conditions for skiing and snowmobiling. Though the snow is a boon to alpine…
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Carrabassett Valley Academy is ready to start construction on a new competition center, thanks to a $1 million grant from the…
PORTLAND, Maine - A real estate investment trust that's selling more than a dozen ski resorts from Maine to California, including Sunday River in Newry…
Frustrated season ski pass holders may learn this week whether Saddeback Mountain will be able to open for the coming season, according to the resort's…
KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) _ The ski and snowboarding season is getting an early start in northern New England. Vermont's Killington resort plans to be open to…
NEWRY, Maine (AP) _ More than a dozen ski resorts could be changing hands as a real estate investment trust considers getting out of the snow business.CNL…