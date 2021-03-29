-
A Maine school district is embroiled in a debate over how it should replace its now retired Native American-themed mascot and nickname.The board of…
A Maine business owned by a school board member is under fire after producing and selling apparel featuring a prohibited Native American-themed…
After years of contentious debate, votes, policy reversals, and almost 100 years of tradition, Skowhegan High School will no longer be allowed to use the…
The Maine Department of Education has weighed in on the debate over the use of Native American mascots in schools.In a notice sent out to schools on…
The controversy over Skowhegan High School's use of the name "Indians" continued Thursday night as both sides presented what might be their last chance…
The tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation says she and others will keep up the pressure to retire Skowhegan High School's "Indians" mascot, despite…
A long simmering debate over Skowhegan High School's use of an ‘Indian’ mascot is once again headed for a showdown.Three years after the local school…
The school board representing MSAD 54 narrowly approved a motion Thursday night to hold a public forum in January to consider ending the use of Skowhegan…