Maine’s highest court has upheld a decision that wireless smart meters pose no credible threat to the health and safety of customers.The Maine Public…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The Maine supreme court is hearing arguments for a second time over the safety of so-called smart meters installed by Central Maine…
By David Sharp, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - The debate over the safety of so-called smart meters installed by Central Maine Power across the…
PORTLAND, Maine - Opponents of so-called "smart meters" installed by Central Maine Power have filed an appeal with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state's Public Utilities Commission has concluded that smart meters are safe. Commissioners were tasked with re-evaluating the health…