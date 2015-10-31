Arguments Heard Again in Smart Meter Case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The Maine supreme court is hearing arguments for a second time over the safety of so-called smart meters installed by Central Maine Power.

Opponents are challenging a December conclusion by the Maine Public Utilities Commission that 600,000 smart meters installed in homes and businesses pose no credible health threat.

They say CMP made no effort to keep track of safety and health complaints and that the PUC disregarded its mandate to ensure ``safe, reasonable and adequate services.''

Critics contend smart meters cause symptoms including headache, fatigue, tinnitus and sleep loss.

This is the second time smart meter opponents have gone to the state supreme court. The court ruled three years ago that regulators failed to adequately address safety concerns, leading to another review by regulators.

