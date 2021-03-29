-
A Third Of Maine Student Loan Borrowers Could Have Their Debt Eliminated Under Plan Floated By BidenA significant number of Mainers with outstanding student loans could see some major relief under a proposal that newly inaugurated President Joe Biden…
-
More students in Maine are graduating from high school than ever before — nearly 87 percent last year. And most enroll in college. Yet for many students,…
-
Maine lawmakers are considering a measure that would ask voters to approve a $250 million bond issue to ease student debt.The proposal would use the…
-
The average student loan debt for Mainers who graduated from college last year is more than $30,000, one of the highest rates in the country.The state…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor is chiding lawmakers for not following through on promises to attract young people to the state by addressing…
-
A new initiative is aiming to boost Maine’s labor force by paying off workers’ student debt.The Alfond Leaders program is a partnership between the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Politicians, business leaders, economists and educators agree: The future health of Maine's economy depends, in large part, on growing a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A new report from a coalition of grass roots community organizations finds that rapidly-rising student debt is taking a toll on students…
-
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is working with a Republican colleague to overhaul federal student loan repayment programs. The average loan debt for…