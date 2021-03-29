supplemental budget

-
The Legislature is considering two measures that would allocate more money to improve technical training around the state.One bill, up for public hearing…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed her $7.5 million spending package to pay the state's bills and repeal limits for Medicaid-funded…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Janet Mills' new plan to pay the state's bills and repeal limits for Medicaid-funded addiction treatment is making its way to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's office says he didn't sign a $29 million spending package because of concerns with allocations to an energy…
-
The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee has voted unanimously to recommend a $64 million supplemental state budget to meet needs in state government…