The Department of Health and Human Services says low-income Mainers will see a boost in food benefits and quicker access to the general assistance program…
The Trump administration’s proposed new regulations for the SNAP food stamp program announced Tuesday would likely render thousands of Maine families…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's two senators are joining a large, mostly Democratic group in calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to withdraw proposed…
Maine has been tagged in a contentious debate over changes to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps.In its version…
Congress is in the middle of reauthorizing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. The House Agriculture Committee…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is facing financial penalties for being the slowest state in the country when it comes to processing food stamp applications.The…
BELFAST, Maine _ A Maine farming advocacy group will launch a program this summer, designed to put more locally grown fruits and vegetables into the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage says he wants to promote more nutritious foods for all Mainers, including those who receive benefits under the…