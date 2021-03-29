-
AUGUSTA, Maine - It's almost safe to be a turkey in Maine again. The Pine Tree State's fall wild turkey season ends for the year on Thursday. The fall…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's spring turkey hunt is entering its final few days of the season.The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife allows two…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's wild turkeys need to survive just a few more days to make it free and clear to Thanksgiving.The state's fall turkey hunt ends on…
Maine's fall wild turkey season ends Monday, as families begin preparing for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner centered around the wild birds'…
AUGUSTA, Maine - It's nearly safe to be a turkey in Maine again. Maine's statewide turkey hunt ends on June 3. Hunters are allowed to take two bearded…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's turkeys are not giving thanks for the second most dangerous time of the year to be a bearded bird - the spring turkey hunt.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's spring turkey hunt is about to get into full swing all over the state as hunters search for the bearded birds. The season…