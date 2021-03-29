© 2021 Maine Public
VOG-2016

  • Dr. Dorothy Foote
    Social Justice
    is a social justice activist and educator in Maine. For more information on World Aids Day (December 1st), visit www.aids2016.org.The music used in Voices…
  • Roger and Liz Fagan
    International Service Through Rotary International (part 2)
    Roger and Liz Fagan provide hearing and speech assistance in the Dominican Republic through the support of Rotary Club of Portland. For more information…
  • John Curran
    International Service Through Rotary International (part 1)
    John Curran is the Senior Director of Development at Maine Medical Center and volunteers on a project with the Rotary Club of Portland that provides…
  • Jane Gallagher and family
    Safe Passage
    Jane Gallagher is a Program Officer with Dietel Partners, a philanthropic advisory firm, and volunteers with Safe Passage. For more information about Safe…
  • Christian Hayes
    Giving Thanks
    Christian Hayes co-owns and operates Dandelion Catering with his wife, Christine. For more information on Dandelion Catering's annual Thanksgiving Feast…
  • Darron Collins
    College of the Atlantic
    Darron Collins is the President of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. For more information about College of the Atlantic, please visit www.coa.edu.The…
  • Ilma Lopez
    Being Grateful
    Ilma Lopez is a pastry chef and co-owner of Piccolo and Caiola's in Portland. For more information about Full Plates Full Potential, visit…
  • Katie Wallace and Katie Brown
    The Locker Project
    Katie Wallace is founder and board president of the The Locker Project, and Katie Brown is the executive director. For more information, visit…
  • Tammy Cutchen
    Foster Parenting in Maine
    Tammy Cutchen is a foster, adoptive, and biological parent in Brunswick, Maine. For more information on foster parenting in Maine, please visit…
  • Thomas Judge
    Lifeflight
    Thomas Judge is the Executive Director of Lifeflight of Maine and the Lifeflight Foundation. For more information on Lifeflight, visit…
