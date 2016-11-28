© 2021 Maine Public
International Service Through Rotary International (part 1)

Maine Public | By John Curran
Published November 28, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST
John Curran

John Curran is the Senior Director of Development at Maine Medical Center and volunteers on a project with the Rotary Club of Portland that provides prosthetic hands to people in need in the Dominican Republic. For more information on the Rotary Club, visit www.rotary.org.

The music used in Voices of Giving is by Scottish musician, composer and arranger Mike Vass. The song, Quiet Voices, is from his album "In the Wake of Neil Gunn," available online.

