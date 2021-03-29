-
The LePage administration wants to require people who receive Medicaid to work or volunteer in order to receive health care. The state imposed a similar…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor wants to abandon drug testing for some welfare recipients. Instead, Gov. Paul LePage simply wants to make…
By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Federal documents indicate Maine didn't formally ask about the legality of transferring $13.4…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state's efforts to rewrite Maine's welfare-to-work rules are drawing critique from a legal aid group.Maine Equal Justice Partners…
By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration is proposing a re-write of its welfare-to-work…
The LePage administration says it's scouring its welfare rolls to ferret out fraud and abuse by immigrants, and to ensure taxpayer money isn't flowing to…
The runoff election in the hotly contested Lewiston mayoral race is next Tuesday. Democrat Ben Chin will face off against incumbent Republican mayor…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has long opposed using state assistance for a group of people he often mischaracterizes as "illegal aliens." And during…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine mayor's idea of creating an online registry for welfare recipients is dead for now because he couldn't find a legislative…