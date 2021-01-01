© 2021 Maine Public
Where to Watch Maine Public Television

Over the Air (by antenna)

Call Letters & CityHDCreateWorldPBS KidsStatus
WCBB Augusta10.110.210.310.4On-air
WMEB Orono12.112.212.312.4On-air
WMED Calais13.113.213.313.4On-air
WMEM Presque Isle10.110.210.310.4On-air
WMEA Biddeford26.126.226.326.4On-air
maine_public_television_coverage_0.png

On Cable

Time Warner/SpectrumHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
York & Cumberland Counties122110/170127612781277
Lewiston & Auburn122110127612781277
Augusta & Waterville122110/180127612781277
Bangor & Machias122113/180127612781277
Aroostook County12213/180127612781277
Eastern New Hampshire122110127612781277

ComcastHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
Bath, Brunswick, Freeport50311164n/a174

BeelineHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
Farmington & Skowhegan71010n/an/an/a
Millinocket71012n/an/an/a

Canadian CableHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
Bell Aliant4088n/an/an/a
Rogers4912n/an/an/a

On Satellite:

Dish NetworkHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
Presque Isle DMA1010n/an/an/a
Bangor DMA1212n/an/an/a
Portland DMA1010n/an/an/a

DirecTVHDSDWorldCreatePBS Kids
Presque Isle DMAn/an/an/an/an/a
Bangor DMA1212n/an/an/a
Portland DMA1010n/an/an/a

Over the Internet for Free:

Maine Public Television LIVE Stream
Maine Public Television is now streaming LIVE over the internet. If you have access to the internet, you can take advantage of this whole new way to view and enjoy your favorite programs.
Watch HERE

Over the Internet on YouTube TV:

Maine Public Television
Maine Public Television is now streaming LIVE with a YouTube TV subscription
Learn more at tv.youtube.com

PBS Kids
PBS Kids is now streaming LIVE with a YouTube TV subscription
Learn more at tv.youtube.com