Where to Watch Maine Public Television

Over the Air (by antenna)
|Call Letters & City
|HD
|Create
|World
|PBS Kids
|Status
|WCBB Augusta
|10.1
|10.2
|10.3
|10.4
|On-air
|WMEB Orono
|12.1
|12.2
|12.3
|12.4
|On-air
|WMED Calais
|13.1
|13.2
|13.3
|13.4
|On-air
|WMEM Presque Isle
|10.1
|10.2
|10.3
|10.4
|On-air
|WMEA Biddeford
|26.1
|26.2
|26.3
|26.4
|On-air
|
On Cable
|Time Warner/Spectrum
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|York & Cumberland Counties
|1221
|10/170
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Lewiston & Auburn
|1221
|10
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Augusta & Waterville
|1221
|10/180
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Bangor & Machias
|1221
|13/180
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Aroostook County
|1221
|3/180
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Eastern New Hampshire
|1221
|10
|1276
|1278
|1277
|Comcast
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|Bath, Brunswick, Freeport
|503
|11
|164
|n/a
|174
|Beeline
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|Farmington & Skowhegan
|710
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Millinocket
|710
|12
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Canadian Cable
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|Bell Aliant
|408
|8
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Rogers
|49
|12
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
On Satellite:
|Dish Network
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|Presque Isle DMA
|10
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bangor DMA
|12
|12
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Portland DMA
|10
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|DirecTV
|HD
|SD
|World
|Create
|PBS Kids
|Presque Isle DMA
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Bangor DMA
|12
|12
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Portland DMA
|10
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Over the Internet for Free:
|Maine Public Television LIVE Stream
|Maine Public Television is now streaming LIVE over the internet. If you have access to the internet, you can take advantage of this whole new way to view and enjoy your favorite programs.
|Watch HERE
Over the Internet on YouTube TV:
|Maine Public Television
|Maine Public Television is now streaming LIVE with a YouTube TV subscription
|
|Learn more at tv.youtube.com
|PBS Kids
|PBS Kids is now streaming LIVE with a YouTube TV subscription
|Learn more at tv.youtube.com