Baby Lobsters In Deep Water Off Maine Could Be A Good Sign

CUTLER, Maine - A scientist with the University of Maine says the discovery of baby lobsters in the deep waters off of eastern Maine could be good news for the lobster fishery.

UMaine's Richard Wahle has been tracking baby lobsters in New England and Canada since the 1980s. Recent results have shown fewer babies settling off Maine, which could mean fewer adult lobsters for fishermen to trap in years to come.



But the Portland Press Herald reports Wahle has found lobsters more than 250 feet below the water's surface. He says eastern Maine used to be a "settlement desert'' but that appears to be changing.



Wahle says he'll need to collect more data in coming years. But he also says the findings could explain why so many lobsters are being caught off eastern Maine.