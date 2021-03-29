-
Maine's Congressional delegation is asking the Trump administration for proof that its recent trade deal with China will actually make a difference for…
PORTLAND, Maine - A federal program that funds ocean research is going to help establish a push for more scientific work about lobsters in Maine.Maine's…
There were more signs last year that the future of the lobster fishery lies off Canada. It's based on the latest findings about declining populations of…
CUTLER, Maine - A scientist with the University of Maine says the discovery of baby lobsters in the deep waters off of eastern Maine could be good news…
BRUNSWICK, Maine - An animal rights group wants to build a "roadside memorial'' in Maine near the site of a truck crash that spilled 7,000 pounds of live…
Maine tourists or natives on a quest for lobster can find it in countless restaurants, grilled or baked, boiled or sautéed, whipped up into fancy gourmet…
PORTLAND, Maine - A key ocean management panel has shot down a plan to try to preserve southern New England's lobster population with new fishing…
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. - A plan to try to preserve southern New England's lobster fishery could come up for a vote in May.The interstate Atlantic States…
ROCKPORT, Maine - The Maine Lobstering Union has voted to spend $4 million to buy a lobster business in a move members hope will give fishermen a bigger…
ORONO, Maine - Researchers are testing a technique they say could determine the age of lobsters. Lobsters can live to be more than 100 years old. Their…