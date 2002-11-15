© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bible Bar

By Lynn Neary
Published November 15, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The book of Deuteronomy mentions seven holy foods that Tom Ciola thought might make a good snack bar. He tried it, and with a couple additional ingredients, made it work. Now Ciola's "Bible Bar" has become a hit at Christian bookstores, and his company, House of David, is distributing a number of religious health foods, including Bible Granola and a "Back to the Garden" meal replacement. Lynn Neary talks with Tom Ciola about the products. Ciola has also published a guide called "Moses Wasn't Fat."

Copyright 2002 NPR

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
See stories by Lynn Neary