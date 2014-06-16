Formula One Great Michael Schumacher Comes Out Of Coma

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is out of a coma and has been moved from a French hospital to one in Switzerland where he will continue his rehabilitation.

That news comes from his manager, Sabine Kehm, who talked to The Associated Press.

Schumacher, if you remember, had been in a medically-induced coma after a suffering a head injury while skiing in December.

At first, doctors said they were unsure whether Schumacher, 45, would survive. But by late January, doctors began to try to wake him up.

The hospital in Grenoble, France, told the AP that Schumacher had been released Monday morning.

There was no further word on his condition.

As Formula One's website puts it, Schumacher is the motorsport's most successful driver. He's a seven-time champion, whose "sheer dominance" in his prime is "beyond doubt."

"Schumacher also holds nearly every scoring record in the book by a considerable margin," F1 says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.