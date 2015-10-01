The Racial Dimension Of New York Police's Use Of Force In 1 Graphic

The New York City Police Department is making widespread changes to to its use of force policy.

The announcement came just after the NYPD Inspector General published a report looking at 179 cases of substantiated excessive use of force by police.

When they looked at the racial dimension of those cases, they found that blacks and Hispanics were disproportionately the victims of excessive force by police in those cases that were substantiated by the Civilian Complaint Review Board between the years of 2010 and 2014.

Here's a graphic that shows you those numbers:

