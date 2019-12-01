'A Tribute To Mose Allison' Celebrates The Music Of An Exciting Jazz Master
Mose Allison, who died three years ago, influenced artists from The Who to The Rolling Stones to Jimi Hendrix to Bonnie Raitt.
Raitt contributed to a new album, If You're Going To The City: A Tribute To Mose Allison,which celebrates the late singer and pianist, who famously blended the rough-edged blues of the Mississippi Delta with the 1950s jazz of New York City.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Bonnie Raitt about her friendship with the Mose Allison. They're also joined by Amy Allison — his daughter, who executive produced the album — about selecting an unexpected list of artists to contribute songs to the album. Listen in the audio player above.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.