'A Tribute To Mose Allison' Celebrates The Music Of An Exciting Jazz Master

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro,
Peter Breslow
Published December 1, 2019 at 8:03 AM EST
<em></em>The tribute album features Bonnie Raitt (pictured), Jackson Brown, Taj Mahal, Chrissie Hynde and Elivis Costello, among others.

Mose Allison, who died three years ago, influenced artists from The Who to The Rolling Stones to Jimi Hendrix to Bonnie Raitt.

Raitt contributed to a new album, If You're Going To The City: A Tribute To Mose Allison,which celebrates the late singer and pianist, who famously blended the rough-edged blues of the Mississippi Delta with the 1950s jazz of New York City.

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Bonnie Raitt about her friendship with the Mose Allison. They're also joined by Amy Allison — his daughter, who executive produced the album — about selecting an unexpected list of artists to contribute songs to the album. Listen in the audio player above.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcastUp First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
Peter Breslow
Two-time Peabody Award-winner Peter Breslow is a senior producer for NPR's newsmagazine Weekend Edition. He has been with the program since 1992. Prior to that, he was a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
