New Study Shows Nearly 30% Decrease In Cancer Deaths Over Last Few Decades

There’s some good news from cancer researchers: A new study by the American Cancer Society shows a 29% decrease in cancer deaths between 1991 and 2017. That means nearly 3 million fewer deaths in the U.S. than there would have been had rates remained at their peak.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to the study’s lead author, Rebecca L. Siegel. She’s the scientific director of surveillance research at the American Cancer Society.

