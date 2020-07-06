Trump Schedules Outdoor Rally Saturday In Portsmouth

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR /

President Donald Trump will hold an outdoor campaign rally at the Portsmouth International Airport on Saturday night, July 11.

This will be the Trump campaign's second rally-style event since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. In a statement, the campaign said attendees in Portsmouth will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks, and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

The president was last in New Hampshire in February, to host a rally in Manchester on the eve of the state's presidential primary. The most recent poll, by Saint Anselm College last month, shows him trailing former vice president Joe Biden in the state by seven points. In 2016, Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton, but carried the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Portsmouth.

This is a developing story.

