Man Dressed As Teddy Bear To Walk From Los Angeles To San Francisco

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Hiking in the California sun can get a little sweaty. Try doing it in a bear suit. That's what Jesse Larios decided to do for some reason. He created a cartoon character named Bearsun and is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. He's been raising money for another suit since this one is getting scruffy and stained. He says the rest of the donations are going to charity. Weird. It's MORNING EDITION.