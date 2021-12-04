MAINE PUBLIC RADIO - PUBLIC NOTICE - FM Radio Station Construction Permit – Fort Fairfield

On November 3, 2021, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 88.7, Fort Fairfield, Maine, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/nceDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917ba37a35017bacf0e838079a&id=25076f917ba37a35017bacf0e838079a&goBack=N