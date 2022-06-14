© 2022 Maine Public
A pest removal company will pay you to release cockroaches inside your house

Published June 14, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. A pest removal company is offering customers both a problem and a solution. The Pest Informer is offering 2,000 bucks if a homeowner lets them release a hundred cockroaches inside their house. They're trying to study how well some new exterminating methods work on the creepy little crawlies. The trial's going to last a month, and they'll use more traditional methods if the new stuff does not work - shoe, fly swatter. Actually, I would just probably move. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.