Hartford HealthCare and Walgreens team up to open primary care clinics at pharmacies in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
A worker installs wiring inside the newly opened Hartford HealthCare office building at 100 Pearl Street.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A worker installs wiring inside the newly opened Hartford HealthCare office building at 100 Pearl Street in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare is setting up primary care clinics at Walgreens pharmacies across Connecticut. Its the first retail clinic collaboration for Walgreens with a health system in New England, according to the pharmacy chain.

Four clinics are planned by year end in East Lyme, Enfield, Norwalk and Putnam, Connecticut, with a fifth location to be determined at a later date.

The partnership hopes to bring to patients “the care they need when and how it is most convenient for them,” said John Driscoll, an executive at Walgreens, in a statement.

Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said the group is “intent on changing the way health care is delivered.”

The model includes access to primary care, medication pick up, and grocery shopping at one location. Walgreens claims nearly 80% of Americans live within five miles of one of their stores.

In the last year, Hartford HealthCare has entered into several collaborations including with Amazon’s One Medical. The association was aimed to integrate One Medical’s primary care clinics being set up statewide with Hartford HealthCare’s diagnostic and specialty care offerings.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
