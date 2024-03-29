© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

LIVESTREAM: Watch the April 8 solar eclipse from Vermont in real time

Vermont Public
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

Vermont Public will broadcast the total eclipse live from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, with coverage on YouTube, TV and radio.

From 3-4 p.m. on April 8, tune into live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium. Watch as we observe the effect of the solar eclipse on the skies above Main Street in St. Johnsbury. As skies darken and the moon covers the sun, Jane Lindholm and Mark Breen will guide you through this celestial event and take your questions.

Listen live on the radio, watch live on YouTube or on our main TV channel, or join us in person in St. Johnsbury.

More eclipse resources

See all of Vermont Public's 2024 eclipse coverage.
Tags
New England News Collaborative