5 charged in connection with 2023 Bridgeport election fraud

Four Bridgeport politicians and one former campaign staffer turned themselves in to state authorities on Friday on charges stemming from the city’s 2023 mayoral election.

The accused include Bridgeport residents Alfredo Castillo, 53, Wanda Geter-Pataky, 68, Maria Pereira, 57, and Jazmarie Melendez, 26, and Stratford resident Margaret Joyce, 45.

There are hundreds of counts of voter and absentee ballot related fraud between them, according to the Chief State’s Attorney .

“To protect the integrity of our voting process in Connecticut, it is important that our elections are fair and free from fraudulent activity and criminal intent,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said. “These prosecutions hopefully send the message that deters tampering with election results in the future in Connecticut.”

The 2023 mayoral election cycle was fraught with fraud allegations — some so serious they led a judge to order a new Democratic primary. In total, there were two primary and two general elections. Mayor Joe Ganim (D) — who went to prison for corruption in between terms — won all four races.

Castillo and Geter-Patacky have already been in court for months now on charges stemming from the 2019 mayoral election.

All five defendants are due in court on March 6.

What are they charged with?

Castillo was charged with five counts of Misrepresenting Eligibility Requirements for Voting by Absentee Ballot, five counts of being Present When an Absentee Ballot Applicant Executes an Absentee Ballot, and eight counts of Possession of Ballots and Envelopes Restricted.

Geter-Pataky was charged with 42 counts of Possession of Ballots and Envelopes Restricted, two counts of Fraudulent Voting, 22 counts of Misrepresenting Eligibility Requirements for Voting by Absentee Ballot, 17 counts of being Present When an Absentee Ballot Applicant Executes an Absentee Ballot, and nine counts of Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Ballots and Envelopes Restricted.

Pereira was charged with 20 counts of Misrepresenting Eligibility Requirements for Voting by Absentee Ballot, four counts of being Present When an Absentee Ballot Applicant Executes an Absentee Ballot, five counts of Possession of Ballots and Envelopes Restricted, Forgery in the Second Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

Melendez was charged with six counts of Misrepresenting Eligibility Requirements for Voting by Absentee Ballot.