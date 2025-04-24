Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Video: As color pops across Connecticut, 'rites of spring' are everywhere

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Mirko
Published April 24, 2025 at 9:58 AM EDT

We get used to the monochrome of winter and, for some, the season's narrow palette is an opportunity to rest our eyes.

Spring's alarm clock of color, though, is a gentle one. The Connecticut River swells with winter's melted snow, maple sap is boiled one last time, forsythias bloom and chickens begin scratching in ground only recently warmed.

Watch as winter fades to resplendent pops of color across Connecticut.

Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Dusky lights illuminate Riverside Park in Hartford, March 18, 2025, as snow melt surges the waters of the Connecticut river onto normally dry land.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
From an upstairs room of his family's sugar shack, Luke Case of Sweet Wind Farm directs maple sap from a holding tank to a boiler below during one of the last boils of the shack's season, March 20, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Snow from an early spring storm rests on Siberian Squill preparing to open in Mansfield, Connecticut, April 11, 2025
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Birdwatchers in Wethersfield peer through binoculars March 23, 2025, during a bird and hike organized by the Connecticut Land Conservation Council and Great Meadows Conservation Trust.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
A flock of starlings perch and fly around trees in Mansfield, Ct, April 12, 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
An estimated 20,000 people lined the streets of downtown Hartford, Connecticut, April 13, 2025, celebrating the NCAA Championship win by the UConn women's basketball team. The win marked the 12th national title of legendary head coach Geno Auriemma's career.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Cherry blossoms appear on trees in New Haven's Wooster square April 16, 2025.
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
