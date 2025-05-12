Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Hikers will need to use a detour after a bridge along the Appalachian Trail in NH is deemed unsafe

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
The Madison Gulf Bridge crosses the Peabody River as part of the Appalachian Trail.
Courtesy
/
U.S. Forest Service
The Madison Gulf Bridge crosses the Peabody River as part of the Appalachian Trail.

A footbridge that hikers use to cross the west branch of the Peabody River in the White Mountain National Forest is closed due to concerns about its structural integrity. For Appalachian Trail thru hikers, that will mean using a detour that temporarily trims about 4.3 miles from the famed route.

The Madison Gulf Bridge, also called the Great Gulf Suspension Bridge, was evaluated and closed last November by the U.S. Forest Service.

White Mountain forest staff then worked with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to blaze a detour that avoids the river crossing.

On its website, the conservancy encourages thru-hikers looking to complete the 2,190 mile long route to utilize the detour. Hikers that want to instead ford the river are advised to do so with extreme caution.

“It is a dangerous crossing in all but dry conditions when the river’s flow is low and even then, it can be difficult,” the group says.

It isn’t clear how long it may take for the U.S. Forest Service to design and build a new pedestrian bridge.

The Appalachian Trail stretches from Georgia to Maine, and includes around 160 miles of trail in New Hampshire.

New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. He can be reached at tbookman@nhpr.org.
